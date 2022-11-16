A weak system will push in from the north tonight bringing the chance for a few flurries overnight and breezy north winds on Thursday, with gust up to 20 mph. Daytime highs are set to fall into the low 30's to wrap up the week, with overnight lows in the teens and low 20's through the weekend. There is a chance for snow as week kick off the week of Thanksgiving, and we will continue to fine tune those details as we get into the weekend. 

 

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!