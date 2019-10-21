Another round of rain and wind expected Monday afternoon through Tuesday. Rain ramps up Monday afternoon, with wind gust to 25 mph. The rain continues overnight Monday into Tuesday morning. As skies continue to clear Tuesday, winds pick up with gust 30-35 mph, with temperatures peaking in the upper 50's and low 60's. Patchy fog will linger each morning through the week, with daytime highs close to average in the mid 50's through the end of the week. Another cold front late Friday will bring breezy winds and a drop into the 40's for the weekend.
A Few More Rounds of Rain & Wind to Start the Week
