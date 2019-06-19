A south Florida man though he had a deal of a life time when he paid $9,100 in an online action for a villa, but what he got was a strip of grass.
According to the Associated Press, the man now owns a 1-foot-by-100-foot strip of land. It starts at the curb and goes up to a wall the separates the two villas
According to the SunSentinel, officials say he is stuck with the deal.
Man Buys Beautiful Villa For $9,000 Only To Discover It’s Actually A Strip Of Grass Worth $50 https://t.co/PJowDbt9Nv— LittleThings (@LittleThingsUSA) June 17, 2019