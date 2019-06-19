Florida man buys strip of grass

A south Florida man though he had a deal of a life time when he paid $9,100 in an online action for a villa, but what he got was a strip of grass.  

According to the Associated Press, the man now owns a 1-foot-by-100-foot strip of land. It starts at the curb and goes up to a wall the separates the two villas 

According to the SunSentinel, officials say he is stuck with the deal.  

Tags

Recommended for you