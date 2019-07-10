A former oilfield worker camp in Texas is the newest holding center for migrant children

An old oilfield worker camp in rural Carrizo Spring, Texas is the newest holding center for detained migrant children after they leave Border Patrol Station.
There are about 225 children at this site, but it can hold as many as 1,300 unaccompanied minors.
Only two of the eight dorm buildings are being used to shelter the children. Trailers are also set up as classrooms.
Health and Human Services said it needs the space due to reports of overcrowding at Border Patrol Stations prompting outrage.
The Carrizo Spring Facility opened on June 30.
The Department of Health and Human Services is looking to open more permanent facilities in San Antonio, Houston, Dallas, Atlanta and Phoenix.