Five and a half years ago Kelly Hatmaker moved to Spokane - practically sight unseen - for a new job at KHQ.
Kelly immediately fell in love with the city and someone who shared his passion for the outdoors: Adrienne.
"It's her. She's my best thing," Kelly said, tearing up while the two sat in their South Hill home earlier this month.
Just a few months after meeting, Kelly and Adrienne decided their love was forever.
"I proposed to her December 3rd," Kelly fondly recalled.
However, on that very date last year, the end of forever came knocking.
"I was getting ready for work," Kelly remembered as he recalled the pain he felt that morning. "It was intense... I thought maybe it's heartburn. Maybe it's an ulcer."
Kelly had felt a pain in his side the previous night, but brushed it off, mainly because he could justify it went away, but it was mostly something he chalked up to getting older and snowboarding.
But on the morning of December 3, 2020, as he was getting ready for the day, the pain wasn't going away.
"What started to scare me the most is it didn't level off," Kelly said. "This just kept on really ramping up."
Quickly, the symptoms overtook him.
"Weak, nausea and sweat," Kelly said. "I hit my knees on the side of the bed."
The pain kept on escalating.
"'Ow, ow, ow'," Kelly remembered saying.
He remembers trying to yell for help, but couldn't get his voice above a whisper.
With his girls upstairs, the help Kelly was trying to reach in vain was from his wife in the kitchen, who wasn't even supposed to be there. Adrienne had had a car appointment scheduled for that morning for a problem she had been putting off for months, but for whatever reason, decided to skip it.
"I heard him breathing strangely," Adrienne recalled.
Kelly was still unable to muster a proper cry for help.
"I remember looking over and just hoping whatever was on my face was going to be enough of a message."
With concern for her husband and the noises, or lack thereof, coming from their bedroom, Adrienne went to check on Kelly.
"His face was just completely grey," she remembered.
Adrienne dialed 911 and within minutes of calling paramedics arrived and carried Kelly out to a waiting ambulance.
Looking at his wife from a stretcher in the driveway, Kelly knew, almost accepted, that it could be for the last time.
"I was trying to tell her I love her and I couldn't make it loud enough," Kelly sobbed. "It's the worst feeling because I just want to say 'I love you. Tell my sons I love them.'"
In the ambulance, in a moment of levity, Kelly recalls the EMTs apologizing for the bumpy ride.
"EMTs apologized for the roughness of the road," Kelly smiled. "They said, 'This is the road we have to take every time we bring someone in and it's just awful because of potholes.'"
But the roads were the least of Kelly's concerns at the time. He was focusing on trying to stay calm and be a good patient.
"I know what a heart attack is. I know it's all about response time and how quickly they get me to the hospital," Kelly said. "And now I realize I'm part of an equation."
At the hospital, Kelly's dire situation was immediately recognized by the Emergency Room staff at Sacred Heart.
"They realized we got to get this thing going. Pass go. Don't collect $200. Just go," Kelly said.
However, in the Catheterization Laboratory, while getting ready to take some images, his heart continued to fight a losing battle.
It was an engine without oil.
"It's that feeling when you're trying to fight going to sleep. I could feel passage, I was passing," Kelly recalled. "I remember thinking to myself, 'Well, I'm out. At least the pain's going to stop.'"
With his left anterior descending artery 99% blocked, Kelly went into cardiac arrest.
He died.
The team at Sacred Heart began trying to revive Kelly and ended up shocking him.
After 30-45 seconds of flatlining, Kelly was alive.
The doctors immediately placed a stent in his heart to open up the blockage.
"If you're going to have a bad thing happen, this is a best place to have it happen," Kelly smiled as he mentioned the heroes at Sacred Heart.
Kelly's brush with death was a little over a year ago and in that time he's had a chance to reflect on the 'What ifs".
"If my wife hadn't skipped her car appointment (that morning), the kids would've found me," Kelly pondered.
He also looks back with 20/20 vision on what things he could've and should've taken heed of.
"I ignored the fact that I have a deep, fatal family history of this," Kelly acknowledged. "My dad has had a heart attack, my grandpa has had a heart attack the other grandpa I never met died of one."
He's also adjusting to a new way of life.
"I have this thing inside me that I have to take a handful of pills for every day," Kelly said before mentioning his dietary changes, which while he acknowledges he's strayed from a few times, he can count how many times he's had a hamburger in the past year on one, maybe two hands.
One year after his heart attack, Kelly sat at a piano in an unassuming room on the campus of Sacred Heart and played a beautiful tune while waiting to meet the team of extraordinary doctors and nurses who saved his life a year ago.
As the team of two doctors and three nurses enter the room, there are hugs and handshakes, but as they sit around in a circle talking about Kelly's case, there's also the harsh reality that Kelly is hardly alone in this country.
"A lot of heart disease is preventable," Dr. Sean Spangler said. "There's a lot of talk about the COVID epidemic, but heart disease is still the biggest problem, the biggest epidemic we have now and going into the future."
But as stories and statistics are shared, there's also a gratitude and an appreciation that resounds louder than five little words ever could, but those words are said anyway.
"Thank you for saving me," Kelly says as his eyes water and his voice cracks.
Kelly has a second chance at life thanks to the medical team he chats with on a random mid-December morning, but his story of survival and success is a gift to them.
"It's a good reminder of why we do what we do," Dr. Spangler added. "We all got into this initially to help people. It keeps us going."
Kelly is here today because he was at Sacred Heart on his worst day, and now with a renewed appreciated for the little things, he's leaving Spokane for a new adventure in his career.
"It's borrowed time. Let's see what else we can do. Let's try it," Kelly smirked.
However, unlike 5 years ago when he arrived to the city he now loves so much, he's not leaving alone.
"Spokane gave me this last gift. A gift that keeps on giving," Kelly said.
He's leaving with the gift of life from Sacred Heart, and the gift of love from Adrienne.
Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States today. While roughly 821,000 people have died from COVID in the past two years, every year in the United States, close to 660,000 people die of heart disease. That comes out to about one in every four deaths and one person dying every 36 seconds, according to the CDC.
A lot of things went right for Kelly when he had his heart attack. His wife just happened to be home to quickly find him and call 911 and his home was close to the hospital.
Not everyone is so lucky, but there are definitely preventative measures you can take to reduce your chances of heart disease.
Dr. Spangler mentioned during his meeting with Kelly that most heart disease is preventable by eating right, exercising regularly, not smoking, knowing your family history and knowing your blood pressure and cholesterol numbers.
Kelly was a very active outdoor enthusiast. Most weekends he was rock climbing, snowboarding or mountain biking. Just because you're active doesn't mean you're in the clear, so again, getting checked out regularly and knowing your numbers will go a long way in preventing heart disease.
On January 1, 2022, Providence is partnering with the American Heart Association for a free seven-week online program designed to support health improvement through the management of blood pressure. The program will include lessons and activities from experts in the field, and while designed for women, anyone is welcome to register. Space is limited, but you can sign up HERE.
If you're looking for more information about heart health from Sacred Heart, check out these links:
• Providence Heart and Vascular Health Blog
• American Heart Association High Blood Pressure FAQ
• American Heart Association Heart Attack FAQ