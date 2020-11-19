Moving into the afternoon we are expecting to see partly sunny skies with a bit of a breeze for Spokane. Lingering showers are possible especially to the east. The mountains are going to continue to be hit with snow, if you are one of our essential travelers please keep that in mind. Temperatures remain above average today as we move into the low to mid 40s. Overnight we drop to the low 30s.
Tomorrow a mix of sun and clouds is anticipated. Winds are expected to be lighter than today. Temperatures should be about the same!
