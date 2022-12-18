Weather Alert

...SNOW AT TIMES THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING PLUS COLD WIND CHILL VALUES... .Light snow is expected across southeast Washington and much of the Idaho Panhandle through Tuesday morning. A wetter storm system will follow late Tuesday night with heavy snow over the Cascades, northeast Blue Mountains, and Central Panhandle Mountains into Wednesday morning. Additionally north winds of 15 to 30 mph will create very cold wind chill values in the Okanogan Valley and on the Waterville Plateau. Even colder wind chill values are possible by midweek in this area. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Downtown Spokane, Genesee, Cheney, Worley, Post Falls, Plummer, Spokane Valley, Priest River, Pullman, Davenport, Tekoa, Eastport, Colfax, Hayden, Rockford, Rosalia, Athol, Uniontown, Potlatch, Moscow, Coeur d'Alene, Airway Heights, Bonners Ferry, Sandpoint, Schweitzer Mountain Road, La Crosse, Fairfield, and Oakesdale. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Winter travel conditions are expected to develop and could impact the Monday morning commute. &&