A house divided: Couple married for 40 years roots for alma maters in Apple Cup

Tom Horsley and Cheri Brennan have been married for nearly 40 years, despite rooting for cross-state rivals. For as long as they can remember, Horsely, a Husky, and Brennan, a Coug, they have been cheering for their alma maters. They say they haven’t missed but two games since 1980, always separated by a few seats by a few friends.
“24-21 Huskies,” Horsely said.
“Yeah, I think it will be close as well... and I don't ever choose the Cougs to win," Brennan responded.
Brennan and Horsley will of course be at the 2021 Apple Cup wearing clashing outfits and rooting against each other. But like any marriage, despite the rivalry and the back and forth, it’s all love in the Brennan and Horsely household.