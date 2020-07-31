SPOKANE, Wash. - The hot weather mixed with COVID-19 budget cuts is making the parks in Spokane County not as green as the Parks and Recreation Department would like them.
Director of Parks and Recreation, Garrett Jones, said that they have had a 30% budget reduction, which has led to cutting back on seasonal workers.
Normally they have upwards of 200 seasonal temps, this year they have five to eight.
Due to this, they have had their full-time employees out there watering and mowing grass at the parks.
He said that about six and a half parks require manual irrigation. This means that crews have to go out there and plug sprinklers into a hose and move them around the park.
However, Jones said that this new addition to their work load has been a great way to build team bonding and to learn new things about the parks and recreation department.
"Whatever your position is, whether you're a director, you're a park care taker, that doesn't matter anymore, we just go out and we do what needs to get done," said Jones.
Jones also said that though it may look a little brown, they are doing what they call "asset protection." Everything is still alive but due to the lack of man power, the grass just might not be as green this year.
The Parks budget is set at a minimum of 8% of the general fund expenses by the city the previous year.
Jones said that they the public is using the parks more, an 80 percent increase during the pandemic. So, an increase in usage but a decrease in budget.
