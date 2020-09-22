gov

 Spokesman-Review file photo

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Gov. Jay Inslee endorsed Joe Biden for President on Tuesday morning. 

"I look forward to working with a leader who follows science and is committed to delivering results for working families," Inslee said.

Attached to his endorsement is a statement written by Joe Biden that said: "Governor Jay Inslee is a national leader during the COVID-19 crisis and is building an economy that works for everyone in Washington state. As Governor, he delivered results for working families - expanding health care, passing paid leave, providing sick leave to every Washington worker, and making historic investments in transportation and education."

