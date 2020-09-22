I am proud to have the endorsement of the next President of the United States, @JoeBiden. I look forward to working with a leader who follows science and is committed to delivering results for working families. pic.twitter.com/yOURUibx2C— Jay Inslee (@JayInslee) September 22, 2020
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Gov. Jay Inslee endorsed Joe Biden for President on Tuesday morning.
"I look forward to working with a leader who follows science and is committed to delivering results for working families," Inslee said.
Attached to his endorsement is a statement written by Joe Biden that said: "Governor Jay Inslee is a national leader during the COVID-19 crisis and is building an economy that works for everyone in Washington state. As Governor, he delivered results for working families - expanding health care, passing paid leave, providing sick leave to every Washington worker, and making historic investments in transportation and education."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.