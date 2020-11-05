SPOKANE, Wash. - An icon in the city of Spokane has passed away, her name was Sally Jackson.
Sally was a force in the community and touched the lives of thousands.
Her son Casey Johnson said getting through the grocery store used to take hours, even just to get a few items, because his mom knew everybody in every aisle.
Jackson was an educator and a coach who taught softball and swimming to half of Spokane Valley in the summer.
She was a political activist who ran for office multiple times. Sally was t he chairwoman of the Democratic Party in Spokane, she was a campaign manager and an organizer.
Her mission was to change the world for the better. She loved you for who you were and took you as you were. She never judged anyone.
“She just was not afraid to be who she was,” Casey said. “She came from a poor background, and the more she found herself and the power in being a woman [the more she found her voice].”
Those who knew Sally knew nothing scared her, she had the power to use her words to spark meaningful conversation and energize crowds of thousands.
“The power of being a teacher and an educator, the power and being a coach, she just crossed gender lines, she crossed political lines, she just genuinely owned who she was,” Casey said.
Casey said every summer, about 500 students cycled their way through their backyard for swim lessons.
“[She] wanted to make sure she left an impression through the work that she did and change the life of the people around her for the better,” Casey said.
When it wasn’t swim lessons it was softball and baseball, and he said he's honored that his mother was not only able to touch the lives of so many people, but was also able to help so many people find their voices.
Right now, that they’re looking for a potential land to build a softball diamond in her honor in the valley, if you’d like to add to the go fund you can follow this link.
