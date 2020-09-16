Winds from the South will continue to drive smoky, hazy conditions into the Inland NW through the end of the week. Air quality numbers will hover between unhealthy and hazardous into Friday, so limit your time outside as much as possible.
A system moving in Friday into Saturday will offer some MUCH needed relief in the form of rain, for not only Washington, but for Oregon wild fires as well. Cooler and fresher air is expected to start next week.
