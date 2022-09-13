Leslie Lowe
Smoky skies and average daytime highs expected Tuesday with a widespread chance for showers and thunderstorms by afternoon, bringing the potential for cloud to ground lightning, gusty winds, brief heavy downpours and the possibility of flooding over burn scars.  There is a Flood watch in place for the Cascade, Okanogan and Ferry counties, beginning this afternoon, continuing through Wednesday afternoon.
 
The upside is the wind shift allowing smoke to slowly clear.  Daytime highs will hold in the upper 70's and 80's through Tuesday and then fall into the mid to upper 70's through the start of the weekend. 

