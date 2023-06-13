Leslie Lowe
Scattered thunderstorms and breezy conditions are expected to continue into Wednesday evening, with wind gust 25-35 mph for Spokane/CDA and 35-45 through the Cascade Valleys and central Washington.  Winds die down, skies clear and temperatures drop into the mid 70's (about average for this time of year)  through Thursday, with a brief spike Friday back into the 80's.
So far, the first half of the weekend looks relatively quiet with highs in the mid 70's, but another cold front will move in by the second half of the weekend, taking daytime highs into the 60's and scattered showers to kick off this next week.

