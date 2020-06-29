Today in Spokane we are expecting to see sunshine with temperatures heading into the mid to upper 70's. That being said, we do have an area of low pressure centered over Southern Idaho which is bringing showers up through the Panhandle and back through Montana. I do think we have that chance to see some sprinkles if that system decides to push just a little closer. The rain is leaving us with flooding concerns into Idaho and Montana. A friendly, reminder that you never want to drive into flooded waters. For today, we could see thunderstorms develop over the Panhandle. The greatest impact associated with those storms will be the enhanced rainfall rates.
Into the overnight hours and tomorrow we do have a chance for showers. Otherwise, we will expect a taste of the sunshine. Breezy conditions are expected with sustained winds about 10-15mph. Back through Central Washington wind speeds will create fire concerns. On a brighter note, right now the 4th of July weekend is looking perfect with temperatures in the 80's and mostly sunny skies!
