Grace Chapin
If our weather was a buffet you could say we would be sampling a little bit of everything this week with active weather looking to continue off and on. Today will be seasonably cool with temperatures trying to reach the 50° mark. A mix of sun and clouds is expected today with pop up showers on the way. For the mountain locations we will anticipate snow with a couple inches of accumulation possible. The instability in the atmosphere will make it possible to see graupel as well as a few lightning strikes. If you hear thunder you DO NOT want to be outside. Heading into tonight temperatures drop to about freezing with mostly cloudy skies in place. The snow level will dip to 2000ft after midnight according to the National Weather Service which means we could see some snow covering grassy surfaces. 
 
Unsettled weather looks to continue tomorrow with a bit of rain and snow possible. As temperatures rise in the afternoon the snow level will bump up to about 2600ft. Things again, look to be spotty which means when we are not seeing precipitation partly sunny skies will be what we expect. Thursday is still looking like it could be a nice, dry day. Fingers crossed! 

Tags