Leslie Lowe
We are looking for a brief stint of sunshine mid-week with daytime highs Wednesday in the upper 40's and 50's.  
Our next series of storms is set to arrive overnight Thursday into Friday, with widespread rain to wrap up the work week. 
Showers will become more scattered, though are expected to linger into the weekend and start of next week.  
Rain and warming temperatures could cause flooding concerns with rises in small rivers and streams.
Daytime highs are set to bump into the upper 50's and 60's through the 7-day forecast.

