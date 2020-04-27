Leslie Lowe

Unsettled Spring weather continues through the next several days.  Scattered showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds are all expected today, with wind gust 30-40 mph.

A break between systems brings a return to mainly sunny skies Tuesday, with daytime highs headed into the upper 60's and low 70's.  Another round of unsettled weather arrives mid-week, with isolated showers through Thursday.

Daytime highs bump up into the 70's Wednesday and then head back down in to the mid 60's through the end of the week. 

