Unsettled Spring weather continues through the next several days. Scattered showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds are all expected today, with wind gust 30-40 mph.
A break between systems brings a return to mainly sunny skies Tuesday, with daytime highs headed into the upper 60's and low 70's. Another round of unsettled weather arrives mid-week, with isolated showers through Thursday.
Daytime highs bump up into the 70's Wednesday and then head back down in to the mid 60's through the end of the week.
