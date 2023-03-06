Weather will remain on the cooler side, with highs that will continue to hover in the upper 30's and low 40's. We are expecting a few hit and miss showers to linger in the mountains through Thursday, otherwise we are pretty quiet.  
 
A stronger system arrives by the end of the week, bringing a chance for snow Friday morning that will transition to a rain/snow mix by afternoon in the lower elevations.
 
The remainder of the weekend will feature unsettled weather, with scattered chances for a rain/snow mix again on Sunday with slightly warmer temperatures as we pop back into the mid 40's and overnight lows in the upper 20's and 30's. 
 

