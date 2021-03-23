Moving into the afternoon hours the hope is that some of that fog from this morning will burn off and we will see a mix of sun and clouds. We are expecting dry conditions for the second half of the day, that will be changing shortly.
Our next system arrives tomorrow which will bring rain to the metro area. In particular as we push ahead to the afternoon some heavy rain is expected at times. The chance for graupel and isolated thunderstorms cannot be ruled out either. Welcome to spring! Of course, for the mountain locations more snow is on the way for tomorrow. Make sure you are keeping up with pass conditions if you have plans to travel.