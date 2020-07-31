Don't get too excited by the title! But we are expecting a bit of a cool down as we move into the weekend. The Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory are expiring at 8PM. We do have a Red Flag Warning in place through Central Washington due to low relative humidity and breezy conditions. Tonight mostly clear skies are expected with temperatures dipping into the mid 60's.
For your Saturday temperatures will be about 6-10° cooler compared to what we experienced Friday. However, temperatures will still be about 4-8° above average for this time of the year which puts us in the mid 90's here in Spokane. We will see more clouds tomorrow compared to what we've seen this week. Skies will gradually clear as we head into Saturday night and lows will drop into the low 60's.
