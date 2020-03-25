We will continue to look for the threat of snow and rain as we head into the afternoon. Spotty showers are possible over Spokane with the threat of graupel continues over the eastern third of Washington and into the Panhandle. This afternoon snow levels are set to rise to about 2900ft according to the National Weather Service. For those that will be out please be sure that you are driving for conditions. We will expect to see gradually clearing skies to mostly clear skies by tonight. Daytime temperatures remain below average in the mid 40's with overnight temperatures dropping to the low 30's.
Tomorrow will serve as a much needed break with partly to mostly sunny skies. Get out and take a walk while you can! By nighttime mostly cloudy skies are anticipated ahead of more unsettled weather on the way to cap off the week.
