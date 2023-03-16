// WATCH SWX //
- Increase of impact, development fees passed by Spokane City Council, builders allege shutdown of 2,000 projects
- Local business of 40-years seeks help from Spokane community to save business
- Spokane Valley man hit by vehicle in ICU with broken neck, prognosis unclear
- 'She waited for mom and dad': Family of 10-year-old girl who died from pneumonia share memories, final moments
- Spokane Valley 10-year-old complains of sore throat, dies of pneumonia 18 hours later
- Gonzaga men's basketball to play Grand Canyon University in the NCAA Tournament
- Coeur d'Alene teen finds lost $1,200, returns it to rightful owner
- MISSING: Cheney woman reported missing, last seen in March 2022
- 3 dead, 2 injured in crash on Snoqualmie Pass, eastbound traffic closed near summit
- Spokane Valley police arrest suspect who allegedly evaded deputies multiple times
