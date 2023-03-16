A ridge of high pressure across the Pacific Northwest will bring sunshine and warming temperatures through the first half of the weekend.  Highs will be in mid to upper 40's and 50's with overnight lows in the upper 20's and 30's through Sunday. 
 
Our next system set to arrive Sunday afternoon bringing another round of valley rain and mountain snow through at least mid-week. 
 

