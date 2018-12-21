WASHINGTON - The City of Pasco Fire Department posted a photo of back-to-back LED lights plugged into a wall socket, warning people against the fire hazard holiday decor could pose.
The Facebook post reads, "If your holiday decorations look like this, please rethink your decorating."
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and National Institute of Standards and Technology has teamed up to also bring some helpful tips on how to keep your home and family safe while still lighting the Christmas tree.
They say if if you're buying a real tree, check for freshness and keep it well watered. Fresh trees are green and pines are hard to pull from the branches. If you plan on getting a fake one, check the label. If it says "fire resistant", the tree could still catch fire but it is less likely to. Either tree you plan to get, make sure it is away from any heat source.
When stringing your lights, only use lights that are tested for safety by nationally recognized labs. Check each string for broken lights, sockets or fraying in the chords and don't use them if they're broken in any way. Only use lights outdoors that say they were labeled for outdoor use.
Other holiday hazards that the CPSC warn against are burning candles; keep burning candles within eyesight.
Wrapping paper shouldn't be burned in the fire place; it can cause a flash fire which suddenly ignites and burns quickly.
Last, always power down before you hit the hay. turn off all your lights before going to bed to avoid an unattended electrical fire.