Cloudy skies, with some hit and miss showers through the end of the week. A stronger system will move in Friday night into Saturday bringing valley rain and mountain snow to the Pacific Northwest. Snow levels into Saturday will hover between 3000 and 4000 feet, light snow and a rain/snow mix will likely cause some issues for travelers across mountain passes through the first half of the weekend. Daytime highs remain in the upper 30's and low 40's with overnight lows in the low 30's.
A Little Unsettled!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.