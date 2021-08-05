Christa Bridges and her husband had been looking for a place on the Little Spokane River for two years.
“This was perfect inside, and everything was set up outside for us to make it absolutely our dream home” Bridges said.
She and her family moved into their dream home in Chattaroy in June. Every day they went down to the river to relax, swim, and watch their dog's play.
“We had three dogs, they all loved to swim,” Bridges said.
Not to forget about Bridges mom’s dog, Lagetha. A loving Pitbull who Bridges said didn't like water and wouldn't leave her mom’s side. But the family’s paradise soon turned into a nightmare.
“My husband runs into the garage, and he just stands there in the doorway and says Chris they’re dead,” Bridges said. “That's when I’m like no, no, no.”
Three of their four beloved family dogs had died. The family doesn’t know what could have happened, but they did say the common denominator was the water. The one dog that survived, Lagetha, didn't like to swim.
Tuesday the Department of Ecology went to the family’s home to take water samples from the river.
“This was a case where folks needed some extra help and we happened to have some testing equipment and someone who was available to go out," said Colleen Keltz, spokesperson for the Department of Ecology.
The department of ecology was looking for any signs of Blue-Green Algae, which is toxic to humans and animals. The algae is typically found in stagnant warm water and is made up of specific toxins.
“In this case, that sample was sent over to King County to be tested and we should have the results fairly soon,” Keltz said.
A part of the test already came back though, containing small amounts of Anatoxin-a; a neurotoxin. This indicates that there is Blue-Green Algae producing toxins in the river the dogs swam in.
According to Keltz there was only a small amount of toxins found in the sample-- about a third of the amount that would warrant the closure of a recreation area. Keltz added the findings did not give a clear answer into what really happened or if that was the official cause of death for the dogs.
While the sample results partially supported the family's hypothesis, they are still left without answers, and they don't know how they will ever replace their three family members.
“I can't handle that right now. I feel like I don't have any room in my heart right now,” Bridges said.