SPOKANE, Wash. - Nationwide, violent crime and property crime have dropped over three percent.
Statistics released by the FBI on Monday show a downward trend in both of types of crimes for the second straight year.
Some of the cities in our area have followed suit, but then there are those that have actually seen an increase.
Let's start with the good news.
In Coeur d'Alene, violent crime has dropped five percent from 2017 to 2018, and property crime fell 15 percent.
But then, the bad news.
In Spokane, for violent crime per 100,000 people, there was a 27 percent increase. That includes murders, non-negligent manslaughter, rape, robbery and aggravated assault.
But then for property crimes, Spokane actually saw a 2 percent decrease in 2018.
Those numbers are just a representation for 2018.
According to the Spokane Police Department's year-to-date crime report, violent crime is down 15 percent and property crime is down 16 percent.
We just threw out a lot of numbers, but this is important for cities. It's how insurance companies adjust rates, how cities figure out how many police officers are needed to patrol our streets, and it's even used by a city's chambers of commerce to help with marketing campaigns.
You may have seen online rankings including, "safest cities in each state" and "most dangerous city in each state."
Some of those websites use the UCR provided by the FBI, but the FBI has warned people from ranking these statistics because each city presents its own unique circumstances.