Easter Sunday

SPOKANE, Wash. - If you're looking to attend an Easter service this weekend, take a look at this list:

  • Legacy Church, 23129 E Mission Ave., Liberty Lake - Easter services at 8:30 am, 10:00 am and 11:30 am
  • Spokane First Assembly of God, 828 W Indiana Ave, Spokane -  Easter services at 9:00 am and 10:30 am
  • Christ the Redeemer Church, 1508 W. Broadway Ave, Spokane - Sunday service at 10:30 am
  • Driscoll Boulevard Baptist Church, 4815 N Driscoll Blvd, Spokane - Easter service at 11:00 am. 
  • Indian Trail Church, 9010 N Indian Trail Road, Spokane - Resurrection Sunday service at 8:30 am, 9:45 am and 11:00 am
  • New Creation Fellowship, 1515 E. Farwell Road, Spokane - Easter Services 8:30 am, 10:00 am, 11:45 am
  • Valley Landmark Missionary Baptist Church, 404 N Argonne Rd, Spokane Valley - Sunrise service at 7:00 am, Easter Celebration at 10:45 am
  • Crossover Church, 16825 N. Newport Hwy.,  Mead - Easter services at 9:00 am and 11:00 am
  • Faith Bible Church, 600 W. Cora Ave, Spokane - Easter services 8:30 am and 10:30 am
  • South Hill Bible Church, 958 E. 29th Ave., Spokane - Easter services 9:00 am and 11:00 am
  • Our Lady of Fatima, 1517 E. 33rd Ave., Spokane - Easter Vigil Saturday at 8:00 pm, Easter services at 8:00 am and 10:30 am.
  • Sacred Heart Parish, 219 E. Rockwood Blvd., Spokane - Easter Vigil Saturday at 8:00 pm, Easter morning Mass at 8:30 am and 10:00 am
  • St. Aloysius Church, 330 E Boone Ave., Spokane - Easter Vigil Saturday at 8:00 pm, Easter Mass at 8:00 am, 9:30 am and 11:30 am
  • St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 9704 N. Division, Spokane - Easter worship at 8:00 am, 9:30 am, 11:00 am
  • Moran United Methodist Church, 3601 E 65th Ave, Spokane - Easter service at 6:30 am, 9:00 am
  • Bethel Church of the Nazarene, 1111 S. Thor St., Spokane -  Easter Sunday service at 9:30 a.m.
  • Spokane First Church of the Nazarene, 9004 N. Country Homes Blvd. Spokane - Easter Sunday worship at 9:30 am and 11:00 am
  • Unity Spiritual Center, 2900 South Bernard, Spokane - Sunday service at 9:00 am and 11:00 am
  • Christ Church Spokane, 228 E. Gordon Ave. - Easter Sunday worship at 10:30 am
  • Chester Community Church, 11703 E. Dishman Mica Road, Spokane Valley, - Worship service at 11:00 am
  • ONE* Valley, 15601 E 24th Ave., Spokane Valley, Easter services at 8:30 am, 10:00 am and 11:30 am.

