SPOKANE, Wash. - If you're looking to attend an Easter service this weekend, take a look at this list:
- Legacy Church, 23129 E Mission Ave., Liberty Lake - Easter services at 8:30 am, 10:00 am and 11:30 am
- Spokane First Assembly of God, 828 W Indiana Ave, Spokane - Easter services at 9:00 am and 10:30 am
- Christ the Redeemer Church, 1508 W. Broadway Ave, Spokane - Sunday service at 10:30 am
- Driscoll Boulevard Baptist Church, 4815 N Driscoll Blvd, Spokane - Easter service at 11:00 am.
- Indian Trail Church, 9010 N Indian Trail Road, Spokane - Resurrection Sunday service at 8:30 am, 9:45 am and 11:00 am
- New Creation Fellowship, 1515 E. Farwell Road, Spokane - Easter Services 8:30 am, 10:00 am, 11:45 am
- Valley Landmark Missionary Baptist Church, 404 N Argonne Rd, Spokane Valley - Sunrise service at 7:00 am, Easter Celebration at 10:45 am
- Crossover Church, 16825 N. Newport Hwy., Mead - Easter services at 9:00 am and 11:00 am
- Faith Bible Church, 600 W. Cora Ave, Spokane - Easter services 8:30 am and 10:30 am
- South Hill Bible Church, 958 E. 29th Ave., Spokane - Easter services 9:00 am and 11:00 am
- Our Lady of Fatima, 1517 E. 33rd Ave., Spokane - Easter Vigil Saturday at 8:00 pm, Easter services at 8:00 am and 10:30 am.
- Sacred Heart Parish, 219 E. Rockwood Blvd., Spokane - Easter Vigil Saturday at 8:00 pm, Easter morning Mass at 8:30 am and 10:00 am
- St. Aloysius Church, 330 E Boone Ave., Spokane - Easter Vigil Saturday at 8:00 pm, Easter Mass at 8:00 am, 9:30 am and 11:30 am
- St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 9704 N. Division, Spokane - Easter worship at 8:00 am, 9:30 am, 11:00 am
- Moran United Methodist Church, 3601 E 65th Ave, Spokane - Easter service at 6:30 am, 9:00 am
- Bethel Church of the Nazarene, 1111 S. Thor St., Spokane - Easter Sunday service at 9:30 a.m.
- Spokane First Church of the Nazarene, 9004 N. Country Homes Blvd. Spokane - Easter Sunday worship at 9:30 am and 11:00 am
- Unity Spiritual Center, 2900 South Bernard, Spokane - Sunday service at 9:00 am and 11:00 am
- Christ the Redeemer, 1508 W. Broadway Ave
Spokane - Sunday service at 10:30 am
- Christ Church Spokane, 228 E. Gordon Ave. - Easter Sunday worship at 10:30 am
- Chester Community Church, 11703 E. Dishman Mica Road, Spokane Valley, - Worship service at 11:00 am
- ONE* Valley, 15601 E 24th Ave., Spokane Valley, Easter services at 8:30 am, 10:00 am and 11:30 am.