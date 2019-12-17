A look at one of Spokane's newest breweries, Brickwest Brewing

After breaking ground in March, and years of planning, Brickwest Brewing in Spokane is getting ready to open their doors. The excitement from the brewery’s neighboring community started when a giant red grain silo was placed on their roof months ago, and now the owners are sharing some unique features about the inside of their establishment.
"It’s been a good learning process, but its' also been very involved and intense, taking a building from dirt floors, all the way into a beautiful space," Sam Milne, head brewer at Brickwest, said.
Brickwest has two main goals for Spokane. First, have awesome beer. Secondly, be a communal space. Brickwest has two floors, the second one being for large groups to rent, and the bottom floor being a very open space. The brewery has garage doors as walls downstairs, that open on their patio for games or concerts. There is going to a be a food menu, along with a giant indoor projector to watch TV on.
An opening date for Brickwest hasn’t been set yet, but the owners say it’ll be as soon as possible. When they do open, the “Brickwest Pilsner” and “Brick by Brick, West Coast IPA” are the brewmasters top choices for you to sample first.
