SPOKANE, Wash. - Currently there are four COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Sacred Heart Medical Center. On Thursday, we asked Sacred Heart a few questions about the patients' treatment and living situations.
Here's what we found out.
Patients are being kept in rooms in the hospital's Special Pathogens Unit. The rooms are similar to normal hospital accommodations, but with surfaces that are easier to clean.
The rooms do have windows and the patients are provided with several forms of entertainment.
Hospital staff is unable to share specific details about the patients, but said that generally they work with a recreational therapist to ensure they have access to activities they enjoy, as appropriate for their care.
The patients generally have the option of choosing meals from the hospital's a la carte menu or receive a chef's daily special.
Many disposable products are being used to care for the patients and any waste is handled in accordance with infection prevention protocols.
Generally, hospital staff are able to make reasonable efforts to help patients contact loved ones while they're receiving in-patient care.
Staff were unable to give specific information regarding how often the patients' vitals are taken, how often they get blood work tested, whether any of the patients had family in town and what else the patients do on a daily basis.
