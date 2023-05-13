A look at your 2023 Junior Lilac Parade winners

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Lilac Festival Association has announced the award recipients of the only marching band competition in the region, the Junior Lilac Parade.
The 85-year Spokane tradition took place on May 13 with judges spread throughout the parade route. Schools were encouraged to utilize this year's theme, 'Onward.'
In the Large Band Division, Sacajawea Middle School took home first place with Evergreen Middle School walking away with second. Chase Middle School placed third.
Northwood Middle School took first place in the small band division with Salk Middle School placing second. Greenacres Middle School placed third.
The Sacajawea Middle School dance team led the school to its second first-place title in the parade. Chase Middle School took home second place.
The following bands and dance teams earned the Lilac Gold Award based on their overall performance. Each school was recognized as outstanding an ensemble.
- Centennial Middle School Band
- CMS/WMS Flag Team
- Dynamic Athletic Center
- Genesee Junior High School Band
- Grant Drummers and Dancers
- Highland Middle School Band
- Lakeside Middle School Band
- McFarland Middle School Dance Team
- Mountain View Gymnastics
- Selkirk Middle School Flag Team
- Shaw Middle School Dance Team
The Grand Sweepstakes honoree, Mountainside Middle School, will appear in the Armed Forces Torchlight Parade on Saturday, May 20 at 7:45 p.m. in downtown Spokane.