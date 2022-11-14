MOSCOW, Idaho - While the investigation into the deaths of four University of Idaho students over the weekend is ongoing, more is being learned about the victims after the school and Moscow police released their identities Monday morning.
Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were found dead on Nov. 13 in a home south of the university near the intersection of Blake Ave. and King Rd.
Goncalves was 21 years old, and grew up in Rathdrum, Idaho. A release from the University of Idaho said she was a senior majoring in general studies in the College of Letters, Arts and Social Sciences and was a member of the Alpha Pi sorority.
In a statement to NonStop Local, Goncalves' family called her "the ultimate go-getter" who "constantly wanted adventure." The statement continued on to say that she was looking forward to starting a tech job on the first of next year, a move to Texas and an upcoming trip to Europe.
Mogen, from Coeur d'Alene and also 21-years-old, was a senior marketing major and a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority.
Both Mogen and Goncalves attended schools in the Coeur d'Alene district. Superintendent Dr. Shon Hocker released a statement on Monday:
"The loss of our graduates, Madison and Kaylee, is heartbreaking. We wish to convey our condolences to their families and friends, as well as their former classmates and teachers at Lake City High School and other schools they had attended. We join the University of Idaho community in mourning the tragic loss of all four students."
Ethan Chapin was a freshman from Mount Vernon, Wash., and a triplet, according to what his mother told the Seattle Times:
"It is an unspeakable tragedy, and the pain is excruciating. Ethan was literally the greatest kid … friend to all and a smile that could light up any room."
Chapin was 20, a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity, and majored in recreation, sport and tourism management in the university's College of Education, Health and Human Services.
Xana Kernodle, also 20, was from Post Falls, Idaho, majored in marketing and was a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority, according to the university's release. The City of Moscow said in their release identifying the victims that Kernodle was from Avondale, Ariz.
Kernodle and Mogen worked at "The Mad Greek," a local Moscow restaurant. The restaurant was closed Monday to allow staff to grieve, and posted a statement to their Facebook page:
"Xana and Maddie have been servers here for several years and brought so much joy to our restaurant and all of those they encountered. Maddie was also the face behind our social media pages. You will be greatly missed. Thank you for being a part of our family and for helping me so much over the years."