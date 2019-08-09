The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning which will be in place until tomorrow evening for much of the Inland Northwest. This is due to the thunderstorm activity we are looking for tonight into tomorrow. The concern being that cloud to ground lightning would be capable of generating new fires. Gusty winds would make it possible for any new or existing fires to spread rapidly.
An Air Quality Alert remains in effect until Saturday evening as well due to the smoke from those fires in the area. A wide range of air quality is expected. The showers should give us some relief this weekend. Keep in mind children, the elderly and those with respiratory illnesses should use extra caution. Make sure you aren't exerting yourself too much outside.
Tonight in Spokane temperatures look to drop into the lower 60's with mostly cloudy skies in place. We have seen drastically different conditions today compared to yesterday with temperatures in Spokane dropping about 25° and those showers moving in. Tonight we continue to see a slight chance for thunderstorm activity.
Heading into tomorrow temperatures are aiming for the mid 80's. We have an area of low pressure off the coast of Northern California that looks to move into Oregon tomorrow during the day. Tomorrow night it will move our direction. During the day we will see a chance for showers and thunderstorm activity, that chance does increase into the night. Thunderstorms tomorrow will bring the possibility for hail, gusty winds, and brief downpours. The heavy rainfall has made flash flooding a concern.
Sunday looks to be the wettest and coolest day of the weekend. Across the board we are looking at temperatures into the mid 60's and 70's. Next Week the mostly sunny skies return and temperatures look to remain below normal into the mid 70's and 80's.