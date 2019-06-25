A 20-year-old man was arrested over the weekend for possibly shocking a 16-year-old girl with a stun gun, as well as pointing the stun gun at multiple people during a brawl at Meadow Elementary School in Mead.
According to The Spokesman-Review, Tavion Lewis faces five counts of second-degree assault, one count of fourth-degree assault and a charge of obstruction.
Lewis’s bail was set at $20,000 Monday afternoon.
According to court records, Lewis attacked the 16-year-old girl around 11 p.m. Saturday after the girl was involved in a “prearranged” fight with another girl. At the fight’s conclusion, the other girl who was not the victim left the school with multiple people. One of those people was reportedly Lewis.
Before the alleged stun gun was involved, the victim was jumped by the group and was later shocked multiple times.
According to The Spokesman-Review, when deputies arrived at Lewis’s house, he fled the scene but was arrested after a short foot chase.
According to court records, Lewis has been involved in five felony cases since 2016, including charges of burglary, robbery, theft and assault.