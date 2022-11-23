MOSCOW, Idaho. - The University of Idaho president, Scott Green, has released a message regarding the four students who were murdered earlier this month and the safety precautions that will now be used on and off campus.
In his message the president speaks on the fear and devastation the murders have brought to the Vandal community.
According to Green, additional law enforcement resources have been added to support the Moscow Police Department during this investigation. "Even with these extra resources it is unclear how long this investigation will take," Scott Green said.
Green continued by listing everything the school is doing in order to make students and staff feel supported and safe.
Counseling and mental health services will be available for all students. Employees are encouraged to use the counseling services included in their benefits.
"Whatever emotions you are experiencing, that is appropriate. It will look and feel different for everyone, and that is OK," said Green.
Student and employee safety remains a top priority. The school has heightened all security efforts and enlisted in additional recourses. This includes their Safe Walk program which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
To meet the needs of all students during this difficult time, faculty has been asked to work with their classes to allow each student to complete the semester either in person or remotely using structures established during the COVID-19 pandemic.
If you have questions or concerns regarding accommodations, contact the dean of students Blaine Eckles at beckles@uidaho.edu.
A vigil will be held on Nov. 30 at the University of Idaho campus at 5 p.m. The vigil will also be streamed online.
The University has created a website in remembrance of the victims. Click here for the website.
To watch the message from the president, click here.
The Vandal Family is strong, resilient and deeply connected. We will move forward together. #vandalstrong https://t.co/636r2c76v0— University of Idaho (@uidaho) November 23, 2022
If you have evidence that could help in the investigation, call 208-883-7180 or message tipline@ci.moscow.us or fbi.gov/moscowidaho. You can support Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves's families here, Xana Kernodle's family here and Ethan Chapin's family here.