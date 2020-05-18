Heading into the afternoon hours we have a chance for some showers to reach the Spokane area. This system however, appears to be pretty spotty in nature. We will look for the chance for thunderstorm activity, but we won't expect an impact like we saw yesterday. These storms could be slow moving, capable of producing gusty winds around 40mph, as well as 1/2" hail. Heavy downpours could lead to flash flooding for areas with burn scars. On a brighter note, we will look for partly sunny skies when we don't see rain. Temperatures today will head into the mid to upper 60's, dropping to the low 50's tonight.
Temperatures should be about the same tomorrow. The chance of rain does remain in the forecast with showers expected to hit in the early morning hours. Showers are expected to pass through for the rest of the work week. The weekend on the other hand looks dry, with warmer temperatures and partly sunny skies. So you do have something to look forward to!
