Snow continues in the mountains, with avalanche warnings that will remain in place through tomorrow morning for the Cascades, North Idaho Panhandle, as well as Northern and Central Montana. In addition Winter storm warnings and Winter weather advisories will remain for the the Cascades until 10 PM tonight.
Otherwise, a mixed bag of weather with gusty winds to 25 mph, scattered chances for a rain/snow mix and isolated thunderstorms through Tuesday afternoon.
We will see a brief break in our active weather pattern Wednesday, before another round of unsettled weather arrives overnight Wednesday into Thursday bringing a chance of light snow to the valley floors Thursday morning.
