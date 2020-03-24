Scattered rain, snow, graupel and thunderstorms expected today as we sit under a very unstable air mass. The biggest threat for thunderstorms is between 11 am and 5 pm. Remember, if thunder roars...head indoors! A few lingering bands will continue to work their way through overnight bringing the threat of light snow for some areas in the eastern Columbia Basin and Idaho Panhandle with overnight lows dropping below freezing.
Tomorrow another chance for scattered showers, before a nice break on Thursday. Then we ramp it back up again Friday into the weekend, with another round of unsettled weather on the way.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.