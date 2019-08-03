An 11-year-old girl in Spokane has selflessly stepped up to help her family with one of the toughest things they'll ever face, a mother with breast cancer. The kid's sweet plan to help: lots of pink, and lots of lemonade.
Jaycee Coffield has been setting up lemonade stands the past few weeks, because she wanted to do her pay for her mom’s medical bills. Her mom, Jess Coffield, was diagnosed about 6 months ago.
In Hillyard Saturday morning, Jaycee sold cupcakes, lemonade, and bracelets. But, she isn't keeping any of the cash for herself, because her mom just went through round one of chemotherapy.
Jaycee's dad, Cris Coffield says his wife is doing great, but they never expected to have to go through this, especially with three young kids.
"It's a life changer, anyone's that's ever experienced it knows, that it's a tough time," Cris Coffield said.
The family says the community has been so generous, and Jaycee has raised more than a thousand dollars for her mom with these lemonade stands. There are plans to have another, so check KHQ’s Stephanie Stevenson for when that will be.