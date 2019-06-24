If a new California bill allowing in-state college athletes to be compensated passes, colleges could potentially be barred from competing in NCAA championships.
According to Sports Illustrated, the bill would compensate athletes for the use of their name and image beginning in 2023. The bill easily passed in the state Senate last month, 31- 4.
According to Sports Illustrated, NCAA president Mark Emmert sent a letter to the chair of two California State Assembly committees last week. Emmert asked the committees to postpone the bill so the NCAA can review their rules regarding athletes making money.