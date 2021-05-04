A new perspective: Man who shoots gun to start Bloomsday runs first race in 30 years

SPOKANE, Wash. - For 30 years, Bob Crabb has shot the gun at the start line of Bloomsday, sending herds of Bloomies through the streets of downtown Spokane.
This year, due to COVID-19 and the race taking place virtually, Crabb was out of that job. But, because of that, for the first time in 30 years he got to participate in the race.
Crabb is now retired after being the vice principal at Ferris High School for many years. In his retirement, he's been the chair of the "Bloomsday Start Line" where over the year, he coordinates the team that puts together the start of the race.
Crabb ran the race with his sister-in-law Cathy Kelly.