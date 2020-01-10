Now FORMER Washington State University head football coach Mike Leach took the podium Friday in Starkville, Miss., where he was officially announced as Mississippi State's new head coach.
Leach didn't mince words: he was happy to be part of the football culture in the SEC. He also didn't waste time before going off on tangents, regaling the crowd with humorous stories, and heralding the benefits of the Air Raid Offense.
Leach says after 24 hours in Starkville, he's gotten a sense of things. During the press conference, one reporter asked him about being competitive in a conference with a lot of big name college coaches.
"I've known Lane (Kiffin) for a long time. I've always like him. And I know you're not supposed to like anything from Ole Miss, but I've always liked him," Leach said. "This conference is loaded with quality coaches. But I came from a conference that was loaded as well. I like playing against crummy coaches better than really good ones, but as I look around these conferences, there's no hiding from good coaches."
Leach was also asked about the Bulldog mascot in his mascot rankings, which reminded him of a joke. He couldn't tell the whole thing, but he could tell the punchline: "That dog will BITE youuuuu! Bulldogs are built for combat. Young kids start out afraid of them. And I'm scared of this one, so I'm glad I represent him."
A reporter also asked Leach about rivalry games. Leach famously believed that the Apple Cup (WSU vs. UW) is 'just another game,' which was a philosophy that drove many Cougars crazy. Leach is 1-7 in the Apple Cup. But in Friday's news conference he appeared finally to put more stock in the importance of rivalry games.
"I think it's huge," Leach said. "Everywhere you have your rivalries. The better you get, the more rivalries you have because everyone wants to get a piece of you. We want to put out a quality product, and it'll take a few years, but to where you consistently beat some teams and everyone wants to be your rival. Ole Miss is a team that Mississippi State has always taken a lot of pride in beating. And you know, we want to win the Egg Bowl."
Hail State fans were on Coach's side. On a Facebook Live post of the news conference one person wrote, "he's shown more emotion in 15 minutes than two years of our last coaches." One person said "total character. The best hire we could have made." Another wrote simply, "this is going to be a fun season."
