A preliminary design of the Harriet Tubman $20 bill was attained by the New York Times Friday morning.
Here’s an early design of the Harriet Tubman $20 bill created by the Bureau of Engraving and Printing. Steven Mnuchin said designs would be delayed until 2026 and a future Treasury secretary will decide who’s on the face of the note. https://t.co/brRwxuu8F1 pic.twitter.com/o0ffu53tF2— Alan Rappeport (@arappeport) June 14, 2019
In May, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin stated the design would be delayed past 2020 which many Americans were upset about.
According to the New York Times, the preliminary design was finished in 2016. Department officials said Mnuchin delayed the release of the bill to avoid the possibility that President Donald Trump would cancel the release.
According to the NYT, Mnuchin said that the delay only occurred due to technical difficulties.