Harriet Tubman

preliminary design of the Harriet Tubman $20 bill was attained by the New York Times Friday morning.  

In May, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin stated the design would be delayed past 2020 which many Americans were upset about.  

According to the New York Times, the preliminary design was finished in 2016. Department officials said Mnuchin delayed the release of the bill to avoid the possibility that President Donald Trump would cancel the release.  

According to the NYT, Mnuchin said that the delay only occurred due to technical difficulties.  

