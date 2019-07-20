Faculty members at Miami University could lose their jobs over a psychedelic plant growing in a green house.
According to KOMO News, Drug Enforcement agents were called to the campus in November of 2018 after someone noticed a six-foot shrub and heard it was hallucinogenic.
The plant is called the iboga tree and is from Africa. It is used in coming-of-age rituals.
Cathy Wagner, the President of the American Association of Professors for Miami, is trying to reverse what she calls an unjust termination of three employees.
According to DEA, the plant is legal so there’s no investigation.
The iboga tree has been growing on the campus since 2004. The plant has since been destroyed by police.