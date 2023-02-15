Below freezing temperatures and patchy freezing fog will settle in once again bringing the threat for an icy Thursday morning commute.
Tags
Current Contests
Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
Most Popular
Articles
- Another unidentified object shot down over North America, this time over Great Lakes
- Police arrest 4 in connection to death of 17-year-old in East Central Spokane
- Beloved KHQ Weather Forecaster George Maupin dies at 79
- 17-year-old killed in Perry District drive-by, vehicle potentially recovered
- 1 killed in crash near Moses Lake
- Coeur d'Alene man convicted of assault, injury to child
- 17-year-old killed in Perry District shooting identified, cause and manner of death released
- Harry Potter Film Concert Series comes to Spokane
- Man found dead inside house after shooting on 2nd and Havana
- Local restaurant gets broken into overnight
Videos
From Our Sponsors
Here’s a list of vehicles that don’t forget about style and can protect you if you’re involved in an accident. Read moreSafety with Style: The Safest Vehicles for Washington Drivers
Filing a personal injury claim allows you to claim all damages, including your current and future medical expenses. But what happens to that settlement if you’re not alive to receive it? Read moreWhat If I Pass Away before I Collect My Accident Settlement?
Things happen quickly behind the wheel, and the consequences of a poor decision can be severe. Here are a few tips that could save your life if you’re in a dangerous situation behind the wheel. Read moreHow to Be the Ultimate Defensive Driver on Washington Roads
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Video Channels
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.