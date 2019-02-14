LAIKIPIA WILDERNESS CAMP, KENYA - A black leopard was spotted on camera in roaming around Kenya.
The rarely-sighted animal was captured on camera by wildlife photographer Will Burrard-Lucas who took the pictures in January of 2019.
The cat is described as a 'black' leopard due to the high levels of dark pigment in its fur, but the a-typical spots found on leopards can still be seen on the animal's coat.
Burrand-Lucas said he set up sensors to detect the black leopard's movements, triggering the camera set up nearby to take the picture.
LAIKIPIA WILDERNESS CAMP, KENYA