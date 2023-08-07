Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Stevens and northwestern Spokane Counties through 715 PM PDT... At 639 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms near Suncrest, or 18 miles northwest of Spokane, moving northwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...Very heavy rain is expected under the cores of these storms. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Heavy rain will create ponding of water of area roads. Locations impacted include... North Spokane Valley, Deer Park, Fairwood, Suncrest, Chattaroy, Mead, Country Homes, Trentwood, Springdale, Loon Lake, Clayton, Colbert, Milan, Ford, and Tum Tum. This includes the following highways... U.S. Highway 2 in Washington between mile markers 294 and 311. U.S. Highway 395 in Washington between mile markers 166 and 194. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of North Idaho, including the following county, Kootenai. Portions of Northeast Washington, including the following county, Spokane. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Slow moving thunderstorms will increase the risk for urban flash flooding in the Spokane and Coeur d'Alene metro area. Rain amounts of a half inch or more may fall quickly leading to water over roads and rapid rises on small streams. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&