Leslie Lowe

Leslie Lowe is the Chief Meteorologist for the KHQ Weather Authority.

Get outside and enjoy! We are expecting beautiful blue skies and sunshine with daytime highs in the upper 50's and low to mid 60's.

Wednesday, a cold front will swing through the pacific northwest picking up our winds and bringing a chance for blowing dust and elevated fire danger, with gust  20-30 mph.  Along with winds, we've got snow up in the Cascades with a potential 5-9" of snowfall for places like Stevens pass.  

It will be a bit cooler and unsettled through the end of the week, with a another round of light showers overnight Friday into early Saturday morning.