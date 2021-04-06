Get outside and enjoy! We are expecting beautiful blue skies and sunshine with daytime highs in the upper 50's and low to mid 60's.
Wednesday, a cold front will swing through the pacific northwest picking up our winds and bringing a chance for blowing dust and elevated fire danger, with gust 20-30 mph. Along with winds, we've got snow up in the Cascades with a potential 5-9" of snowfall for places like Stevens pass.
It will be a bit cooler and unsettled through the end of the week, with a another round of light showers overnight Friday into early Saturday morning.