An area of low pressure sitting off the NW corner will continue to deliver gusty winds, valley rain and mountain snow through the start of the weekend.
Spotty showers continue over the mountains today, with wind gust coming in from the southwest at 30-40 mph. Those southwesterly winds also deliver another day of above average temperatures in the low 60's.
More widespread rain and mountain snow moves in Thursday, with snow levels dropping to pass level through the start of the weekend. Thursday night into Friday, snow will likely impact the cascades and then Friday night into Saturday the mountain passes of north and central Idaho.
Temperatures take a dramatic drop into the weekend and next week, with daytime highs in the 30's and overnight lows in the teen and 20's.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.