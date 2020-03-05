Partly sunny skies, a bit breezy with temperatures heading into the upper 50's and 60's today, Get outside and ENJOY!
Our next system moves in tomorrow bringing scattered showers and more wide spread rain on Saturday, with a brief chance of a rain/snow mix Saturday morning. Temperatures drop into the mid 40's for the weekend, with clearing skies by the second half of the weekend.
Don't forget, we Spring forward this Sunday at 2 am.
